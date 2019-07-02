Breaking News
Police pursuit ends at Lombard, Brady

Police surround a vehicle that they were pursuing until they were able to push it off the road near Vander Veer Park in Davenport on July 2, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police say a car chase in a busy part of Davenport started with a 911 call about a possible gun crime on Warren Street.

Officers spotted the car they thought was involved and chased it to Lombard and Brady.

A couple of squad cars forced it onto a sidewalk at Vander Veer Park.

The driver ran, but officers caught him a block away at Brady and Rusholme.

Investigators say they also recovered a gun.

No one was hurt.

EARLIER UPDATE: A police pursuit ended near the intersection of Lombard and Brady in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were able to push a black car off the roadway near Vander Veer Park.

One person is in custody.

Traffic is down to one lane on Brady Street.

A police pursuit ended near the intersection of Lombard and Brady in Davenport on July 2, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

