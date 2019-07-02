Police pursuit ends at Lombard, Brady

UPDATE: Police say a car chase in a busy part of Davenport started with a 911 call about a possible gun crime on Warren Street.
Officers spotted the car they thought was involved and chased it to Lombard and Brady.
A couple of squad cars forced it onto a sidewalk at Vander Veer Park.
The driver ran, but officers caught him a block away at Brady and Rusholme.
Investigators say they also recovered a gun.
No one was hurt.
EARLIER UPDATE: A police pursuit ended near the intersection of Lombard and Brady in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were able to push a black car off the roadway near Vander Veer Park.
One person is in custody.
Traffic is down to one lane on Brady Street.
