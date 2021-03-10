Police pursuit ends in East Moline after shots fired in Moline

A police chase ends on 7th Street in East Moline after a shots fired incident at 18th Street and 15th Avenue in Moline just before noon on March 10, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A police pursuit ended in East Moline after a shots fired incident in Moline on Wednesday.

Just before noon, Moline Police responded to a shots fired call near 18th Street and 15th Avenue.

A police pursuit of a suspect vehicle in the incident ended on 7th Street just north of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Local 4 News, the first station at the scene where the pursuit ended, saw one person taken into custody, but there were others individuals in the vehicle as well.

Moline Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of 18th Street and 15th Avenue on March 10, 2021 (photos: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. 

