Police pursuit ends in East Moline after shots fired in Moline

A police pursuit ended in East Moline after a shots fired incident in Moline on Wednesday.
Just before noon, Moline Police responded to a shots fired call near 18th Street and 15th Avenue.
A police pursuit of a suspect vehicle in the incident ended on 7th Street just north of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.
Local 4 News, the first station at the scene where the pursuit ended, saw one person taken into custody, but there were others individuals in the vehicle as well.
