Police pursuit ends with barricaded man found dead in apartment

Davenport Police say they found a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase this afternoon. He was later pronounced dead.

The Davenport Police Department’s Gun Investigation Unit conducted a pedestrian stop in the 4300 block of W Locust St. in reference to an on-going gun investigation. Police say a male subject fled and a foot chase followed. That man then ran into an apartment in the 1800 block of Emerald Dr. and barricaded himself. Moments later, Davenport Police say the subject was found inside the apartment with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the subject is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The investigation is on-going.