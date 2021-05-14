Police: QC man, motel employee, took valuables including truck, Rolex

A 42-year-old Princeton man was released on bond after police say he conspired with a motel employee to steal from a room.

John Daniels faces felony charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Daniels, with the help of a hotel employee, took items March 26 from a room and the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in Walcott, including:

2020 white Nissan pickup truck valued at more than $29,000

A leaf blower

Chainsaw

Sawzall

Rolex watch

Packout box with two batteries

USB hardhat headlamp

Motorcycle helmet

Two jack stands

Amazon Basic tripod

Sleeping bag with tent and tarp

Three Bridgestone tires

Air compressors, hoses, regulators and air tanks

Gun cases with safe keys

Gunsmithing files

Two pocket knives

BB gun

Two fire extinguishers

Fuel bottle

Machete

Miscellaneous wires and tools

Laser level

Tiedowns

Steel cable rope and climbing rope

Two mats

Project bag

Wetsuit

Backpack

Hiking pack

The truck and the property in the room are valued at about $3,650, the affidavit says.

Security footage showed Daniels at the Comfort Inn, where an employee gave Daniels card keys.

Daniels took out multiple bags after he gained entry to the room the first time and took them into the elevator. The second time he accessed the room, he brought a luggage cart and again left with additional bags, a heavy box and other items.

“John and (a Comfort Inn employee) appear to know each other and interact together throughout the night,” the affidavit says.

On April 7, the employee admitted she and Daniels had taken the items and they talked about their plan to take everything beforehand.

Daniels also said the two had talked about taking the items beforehand, and that part of the reason he wore gloves when taking things from the room was because he didn’t want to leave his fingerprints on anything.

He also said he had tried to get rid of the Rolex but it appeared to him to be fake.

When a Walcott Police officer told him the owner had advised the watch was real, Daniels “hung his head and said ‘Damn,’ appearing disappointed,” the affidavit says.

“John also stated that he started to realize that he couldn’t get away with the truck so he brought it back. John stated that he thought he could get away with the rest of the stuff though,” the affidavit says.

Arraignment for Daniels, who returned the property, is set for June 10 in Scott County Court.