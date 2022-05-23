Eldridge Police have announced the department has received a $31,825 grant from the Regional Development Authority to buy new Toughbook laptop computers and docking stations for their patrol vehicles.

“With this strategically funded initiative, the officers at the Eldridge Police Department will be better equipped to perform their patrol tasks by collecting and sharing vital information among all law enforcement entities and the Scott Emergency Communications Center,” a news release says.

In the release, the department thanks President/CEO Matt Mendenhall and the RDA board. “Without this award, it would have taken us many years to replace the extremely outdated, nearly nonfunctional computers that we are equipped with now,” the release says.