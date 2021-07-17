Police: Reckless driver had cocaine

A 36-year-old Rock Falls man is in custody after Dixon Police say he was speeding with cocaine in his vehicle.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Terrence D. Montgomery, was arrested after police had a report about a reckless driver traveling toward Dixon from Sterling on Route 2. Multiple callers reported the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and nearly hitting other vehicles, a news release says.

Dixon officers saw the vehicle Montgomery was driving near West Everett Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers saw multiple traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 200 block of South Peoria Avenue.

Officers made contact with Montgomery, and subsequently placed him under arrest for multiple felonies. Montgomery’ had about 19 grams of cocaine and a large amount of currency, police say.

Montgomery was charged with:

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school – Class X Felony

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church – Class X Felony

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Class 1 Felony

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Class 4 Felony

Montgomery was transported to the Dixon Police Department, where he was processed and then taken to the Lee County Jail.