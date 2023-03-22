Emergency responders transported a body from a scene in Silvis on Wednesday evening.

Silvis Police and Fire crews were in the area of the 700 block of 1st Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday near what appeared to be a body covered with a sheet.

Police at the scene said there is no danger to the public.

Our Local 4 News crew saw crime-scene tape near the parking lot of a closed business next to Frank’s Pizza, 711 1st Ave.

We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.