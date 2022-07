Rock Island Police recovered casings after a gunfire incident shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 14 1/2 Street.

Officers find casings after a gunfire incident July 25 in Rock Island. (photo by Mike Colón.)

No one was injured, police told our Local 4 News crew. At least six shell casings were recovered in the area.

Several officers were in the neighborhood collecting evidence, talking to neighbors, and looking for damage to nearby homes.

We do not know whether police have any suspects. We will stay in contact with officers to provide details as soon as they become available.