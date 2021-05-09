Police remain at death-investigation scene late Sunday

Davenport police remained at a home on the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport, at 9:30 p.m. Sunday for what officers said was a death investigation.

The house was surrounded by crime-scene tape.

Officers, including a crime-scene technician, searched vehicles in a driveway and an attached garage while others took photos inside the house, where the investigation had been ongoing for several hours.

We do not know the name of the deceased person.