Police respond to 2 shots fired calls in under 24 hours

Police respond to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near the 1600 block of 7th Street in Rock Island. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

An investigation is underway after shots rang out overnight in a Rock Island neighborhood.

Local 4 News was first on the scene just before 1:45 a.m., where our crew saw multiple police vehicles near the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reports the call was in relation to a gunshot victim.

No further information is available at this time.

Police were on the scene of more gunfire several hours earlier, where one bullet was fired at the driver of a vehicle.

This is a developing story. 

