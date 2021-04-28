Police respond to 2 shots fired calls in under 24 hours

Police respond to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near the 1600 block of 7th Street in Rock Island. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

An investigation is underway after shots rang out overnight in a Rock Island neighborhood.

Local 4 News was first on the scene just before 1:45 a.m., where our crew saw multiple police vehicles near the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reports the call was in relation to a gunshot victim.

No further information is available at this time.

BREAKING: Police are responding to a report of a gunshot victim at the 700 block of 16th Street in Rock Island. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/yG6pQDZBpL — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) April 28, 2021

Heavy police presence on the 1600 block of 7th St., Rock Island. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers and squad cars after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/TrV7Fm5bWK — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 28, 2021

Police were on the scene of more gunfire several hours earlier, where one bullet was fired at the driver of a vehicle.