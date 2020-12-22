Police respond to 3-car crash

Police and a tow truck driver were on the scene of a crash about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of West Locust Street in Davenport.

A person who knew one of the drivers told Local 4 News — the only station at the scene — that three cars were involved in the crash.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

