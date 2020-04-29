Police respond to a shooting incident in Davenport

1  of  3
Local News
Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in 1200 W High St., Davenport on Wednesday morning. Photo by Bryan Bobb.

UPDATE Around 9:58 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Marquette and High Street.

Cartridge cases were found in the 1200 block W High St. and a house in 2000 Marquette St. was damaged in the gunfire, the police said in a press release.

According to the press release, no injuries were reported in the incident that can be described as a disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired.

EARLIER Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire around 10:15 a.m. in 1200 W High St., Davenport.

Two people were detained at the scene and no injury has been reported so far.

