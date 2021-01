Davenport police responded to 13th and Harrison Streets on Monday night around 8:45 pm to a call of gunfire. When Local 4 News arrived first on the scene, our reporters saw police locating shell casings.

As of 9:15 pm on Monday night, 13th Street is blocked off between Harrison and Ripley Streets as officers investigate.

It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries or arrests being made. We’ll update you online as we learn more information.