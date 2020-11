Police responded to a crash shortly before 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Marquette and Locust streets. We do not know whether there were injuries, but damage to one vehicle appeared to be minor.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Police are at a crash at Marquette and Locust Street, Davenport, where Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/VrJvqUhBNb — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 21, 2020