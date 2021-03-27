Police respond to gunfire, find multiple casings all over street

Local 4 News was first on the scene of a shots fired incident in a Davenport neighborhood Saturday.

Our crew arrived at the 800 block of Marquette Street shortly after 8 p.m., right as police responded.

Officers were seen blocking the area off to traffic as they began their investigation.

Multiple shell casings, at least eight, were found all over the street. There are no apparent injuries.

Please avoid the area, if possible, as police continue to search for more evidence.

Police search the area on the 800 block of Marquette Street, Davenport, after a report of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/ZWXC9VYh89 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 28, 2021

Local 4 News, first on the scene, sees officers searching the area of the 800 block of Marquette Street, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/e2zVQJAaTB — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 28, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts in Davenport. Police have found at least 8 casings at the 800 block of Marquette. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/zslhBR9Ewy — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) March 28, 2021