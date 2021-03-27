Police respond to gunfire, find multiple casings all over street

Local 4 News was first on the scene of a shots fired incident in a Davenport neighborhood Saturday.
Our crew arrived at the 800 block of Marquette Street shortly after 8 p.m., right as police responded.
Officers were seen blocking the area off to traffic as they began their investigation.
Multiple shell casings, at least eight, were found all over the street. There are no apparent injuries.
Please avoid the area, if possible, as police continue to search for more evidence.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.