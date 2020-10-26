Police respond to gunfire in the area of Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davenport police and Scott County deputies were at Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, after a report of gunfire shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to a report of one person who had been wounded in the neck. Law enforcement seek a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story