Police respond to gunfire in the area of Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport

Davenport police and Scott County deputies were at Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, after a report of gunfire shortly before 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to a report of one person who had been wounded in the neck. Law enforcement seek a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

