Davenport Police responded to Heatherton Drive and West 29th Street around 10:15 PM on Wednesday night after a call came in of shots being fired in the area.

When Local 4 News arrived first on scene we confirmed with police that gunshots were fired. They are unsure if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Local 4 News will bring updates to you online and on air as new information becomes available.