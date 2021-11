Iowa State Patrol and Davenport Police were on the scene of a crash about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Brady and Locust streets.

An SUV and a car both sustained severe damage. Officers at the scene said no one was transported away from the scene. Debris was scattered for some distance in the street.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Emergency responders, including Iowa State Patrol, are on the scene of a crash at Brady and Locust Streets, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/PzMwjw8ZLg — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) November 25, 2021