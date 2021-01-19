Police respond to multiple shots fired, find casings Tuesday night

Four Davenport squad cars and numerous evidence technicians were at a scene on the 1300 block of East Locust Street (across from the Dollar Tree near the car wash) after multiple reports of gunfire about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers talk with neighbors and use flashlights to search the area for casings. We saw at least one dozen evidence tags on the ground in the alley by the car wash.

