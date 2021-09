Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the area of 7th and Fillmore streets. Photo by Bryan Bobb.

A heavy police presence responded to the 700 block of Fillmore in Davenport after a report of gunfire shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

People in two cars were shooting at each other traveling south on Fillmore, said police, who found three casings of two different kinds in the area.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when possible.

Heavy police presence in the area of the 700 block of Fillmore after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/hZHo1xK4qO — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) September 7, 2021