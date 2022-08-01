UPDATE, Aug. 1, 2022, 9:24 a.m. — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 1:04 a.m., the Rock Island Police

Department responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck, but no victims in the area, police said.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old male arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in a private vehicle with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries have been reported.

On Monday at 1:16 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to the 500 block of 14th Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year old female suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned she had been walking in the area with another subject at the time of the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity for treatment. Officers located a crime scene in the intersection of 6th Street and 14th Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries or damaged property have been reported.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to the cases is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

