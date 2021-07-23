Police respond to report of gunfire Friday at apartment complex

Police and deputies responded to a report of gunfire Friday afternoon at an apartment building in Silvis.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at Loma Linda apartments, 10th Avenue A Court, Silvis. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw an officer recover a gun from the area.

Neighbors told our Local 4 News crew someone was shot and taken to a hospital. Silvis and East Moline police and Rock Island County deputies were at the scene.

Crime scene tape is in front of one of the buildings. What appears to be a patch of blood and bloody clothing are in the area, where several officers are outside. Police also were inside the building.

Neighbors brought water to officers who stood outside in the heat.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details as soon as they are available.