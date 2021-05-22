Police respond to report of gunfire Saturday afternoon in Davenport

Police responded to a report of gunfire and a possible victim in Davenport in the area of the intersection of Locust and Iowa streets.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
There was a report of a possible gunshot victim at Locust and Virginia. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw the Crime Scene Unit show up shortly before 5:30 p.m.
