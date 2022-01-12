UPDATE: German Shepherd shot dead Tuesday in Bettendorf neighborhood

UPDATE: A German Shepherd was shot dead Tuesday in a Bettendorf neighborhood.

Bettendorf Police responded to a 3:22 p.m. call Tuesday that a dog that had been shot in the street at the intersection of Cypress Drive and Magnolia Drive, according to a news release update.

Upon arrival, police discovered a dead German Shepherd in the street. The investigation determined that the dog got loose from a nearby home and had left its yard. The dog had run and entered a neighbor’s property in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive, becoming aggressive toward a person in the front yard.

The person tried to get away, and the dog continued to aggressively chase the person into the street. The person fired one round to stop the attack, resulting in the death of the dog.

The person who shot the dog left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and has not been identified. The police are attempting to identify the subject who was attacked by the dog. Authorities ask that the subject or anyone who knows that person’s identity contact the Bettendorf Police Department at (563) 344-4020.

Scott County Humane Society Animal Control was requested and assisted with removing the dog from the scene at the request of the police department and owner of the dog.

EARLIER:

At least four squad cars and a vehicle from the Humane Society of Scott County were at the scene after a report of gunfire in the area of Cypress Drive at Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf on Tuesday afternoon.

Police canvassed the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers knock on doors and search the street after an incident that happened about 3:30 p.m. A detective arrived at the scene with a metal detector about 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters hooked up a small hose to spray water at the location. The crew also had a shovel.