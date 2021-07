A car hit a stop sign and multiple casings have been found after police responded to a report of gunfire in Rock Island on Tuesday.

Police found casings at 32nd Street and 12th Avenue near Augustana College.

The car hit the stop sign at 32nd Street and 14th Avenue and is believed to be related to this incident.

Casings have also been found at 30th Street near the Augustana Soccer Field.

