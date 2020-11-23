Police respond to report of gunfire late Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police were on the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 1st and Howell streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

Officers searched inside a house at the corner and in and near its yard.

A neighbor said he heard the shots and, about the same time, saw a vehicle traveling fast headed west on First Street.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story