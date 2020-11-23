Police respond to report of gunfire late Sunday

Police were on the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 1st and Howell streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

Officers searched inside a house at the corner and in and near its yard.

A neighbor said he heard the shots and, about the same time, saw a vehicle traveling fast headed west on First Street.

