Police respond to report of gunfire Saturday night

Police were the on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues, Rock Island.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw an ambulance leave the area.
Crime-scene tape was stretched across the street while police canvassed the area.
We do not know whether anyone was injured or arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.