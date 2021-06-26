Police respond to report of gunfire Saturday night

Police were the on the scene after a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on 14th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues, Rock Island.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw an ambulance leave the area.

Crime-scene tape was stretched across the street while police canvassed the area.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or arrested.

