Police responded to the Family Credit Union, 2238 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery.

Multiple officers and squad cars were at the scene. Police spoke with other people inside the building. Outside, officers used a K9 dog to search the area.

We do not know whether police have any suspects or whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.

