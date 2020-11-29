Police respond to report of shooting at NorthPark Mall

UPDATE: Davenport Police said two groups of people had a “verbal altercation” that escalated when one person fired two shots.

Police said “no injured individuals were located at the scene,” but casings were found.

The groups involved left the scene.

Police said a northwest section of the mall was temporarily closed, but the entire mall has reopened for business and officers remain at the area.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency responders are at NorthPark Mall in Davenport after a report of shooting.

A witness who heard gunfire told Local 4 News she saw three people running and helped a worker at the store she was in close the barricade.

Another witness told Local 4 News that he saw shell casings.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Police are still inside the mall and this appears to be the spot where the gunman started shooting. pic.twitter.com/77vgxSawys — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) November 29, 2020

(Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

(Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

James Dailey, who runs Elite Sports Pack at Northpark Mall, Davenport, talks about the shooting at the mall shortly before noon Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VE7YRnOXGo — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020

Emergency responders are at Northpark Mall, Davenport, for a report of a shooting. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/rPrlYcBcWK — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020

A shopper was at the mall when she heard shots fired a few minutes ago. Emergency responders are swarming to Northpark mall, Davenport. Local 4 News is the only station at the scene. pic.twitter.com/dv3OlDsLlc — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020

Emergency responders are at Northpark mall after reported shooting. pic.twitter.com/Q4UKHX33dz — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 29, 2020

(Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

(Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)