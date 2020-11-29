Police respond to report of shooting at NorthPark Mall

UPDATE: Davenport Police said two groups of people had a “verbal altercation” that escalated when one person fired two shots.
Police said “no injured individuals were located at the scene,” but casings were found.
The groups involved left the scene.
Police said a northwest section of the mall was temporarily closed, but the entire mall has reopened for business and officers remain at the area.
EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency responders are at NorthPark Mall in Davenport after a report of shooting.
A witness who heard gunfire told Local 4 News she saw three people running and helped a worker at the store she was in close the barricade.
Another witness told Local 4 News that he saw shell casings.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.
