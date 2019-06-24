One shot in Davenport

UPDATE: Davenport Police say they discovered a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene and he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EARLIER UPDATE: People at the scene said they heard “seven shots.”

That hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Pershing Avenue is blocked off between High Street and just before Rusholme. Roughly five marked police cars and one unmarked car are on the scene.

Officers are combing the neighborhood.

EARLIER UPDATE: A large police presence responded to the corner of Pershing Court and Pershing Avenue after a report of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

View from another angle. Multiple markers placed near the edge of the street and in the grassy area by the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/4hmkktthZn — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 24, 2019

If you look closely police have placed several markers in the grass by this house pic.twitter.com/uIB30YAXQ2 — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 24, 2019

