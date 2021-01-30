1 man hospitalized for gunshot wound Saturday

A man was being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting shortly before noon Saturday in a home in the area of the 600 block of Fillmore Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw police tape off the area and help a woman and several children from a residence. A crime-scene technician arrived at the scene along with several other officers.

Police said the man was shot during an argument.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees police put up tape around an area at 6th and Fillmore, Davenport, after a report of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/gSuKp4YTn6 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 30, 2021

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees police put up tape around an area at 6th and Fillmore, Davenport, after a report of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/FC0bLjmJiA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 30, 2021

BREAKING: Police are on the scene at 6th and Fillmore Street in Davenport for a report of a gunshot victim. Crime scene tape is up. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/xSHzOORef6 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 30, 2021