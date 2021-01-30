1 man hospitalized for gunshot wound Saturday

A man was being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting shortly before noon Saturday in a home in the area of the 600 block of Fillmore Street, Davenport.
Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw police tape off the area and help a woman and several children from a residence. A crime-scene technician arrived at the scene along with several other officers.
Police said the man was shot during an argument.
