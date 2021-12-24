Police respond to scene of car in ditch Friday evening

Local 4 News Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb at a scene where a car went into the ditch Friday evening. (photo by Linda Cook.)

UPDATE: Iowa Department of Transportation announced the right lane and shoulder of Interstate 80 eastbound at exit 298 is blocked due to debris on the roadway as a result of a car going into a ditch Friday evening.

I-80 EB: Right lane blocked due to debris on the roadway at Exit 298 – I-74 (Davenport). https://t.co/Q0YklzabiH — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 25, 2021

EARLIER UPDATE: Police were on the scene of a car that went into the ditch about 5:15 p.m. Friday on the 7700 block of Northwest Boulevard, Davenport.

Local 4 News Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb saw emergency vehicles at the scene. The car apparently failed to negotiate the curve at the Interstate 80 on-ramp. There were no apparent injuries.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed.