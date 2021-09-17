Police respond to scene of fatal accident involving three-wheeler late Friday

UPDATE: Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 4400 block of North Pine Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. in reference to a single motorcycle crash, a news release says.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle leaving the roadway and struck a tree.

The motorcycle rider, identified as a 51-year-old of Davenport, sustained fatal injuries on-scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

No further details are available at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a three-wheeler at 45th and Pine streets.

An officer confirmed a man was killed when he hit a tree in the area around 7:04 p.m.

No further information about the man is available at this time.

