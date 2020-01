DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities are home to a lot of extraordinary people who have contributed to society, and many of them continue to give back to the place they call home: this includes legendary San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig.

Locally, he's known for being a standout at Davenport Central High School in the late 70s, but people who were around during that time, say it's not just what he did on the field, it's what he did off the field and long after he graduated that make them even prouder.