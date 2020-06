Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired outside Walmart on Kimberly Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was seen being transported in an ambulance.

No other information is available at this time.

Shots fired at the west Kimberly Walmart where protestors were trying to gather. Someone looked to be taken away in an ambulance. @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/o0ToWtXjiU — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) June 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.