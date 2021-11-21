Police respond to shots fired at St. Ambrose University

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened Sunday night at St. Ambrose University.

Officers responded to the area of 518 West Locust Street around 8:01 p.m.

Police confirmed with Local 4 News that shots were fired.

There is no word yet on how many shell casings were found.

No injuries were reported.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police say further details will be released Monday morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-328-6749.