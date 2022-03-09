The Davenport Police Department responded to a report of shots fired inside the Emergency Department lobby at Genesis West Hospital.

When Davenport Police arrived Wednesday, March 9 at approximately 12:47 a.m., responding officers were advised that two individuals, Gsani Bogan, 21, and Fasheed Rush, 19, were physically fighting inside the lobby, and shots were fired with multiple bystanders in the area. Preliminary investigation indicated that Rush punched Bogan in the face, causing a physical altercation. While fighting, Bogan used a handgun to fire two shots, with one striking Rush in the leg and causing property damage in the lobby. No bystanders were injured during this incident. Hospital staff placed the facility on lockdown.

Bogan was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons. Rush was charged with simple assault. The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time. Local 4 and OurQuadcities.com will have updates as they become available.