Police respond to shots fired incident in Davenport

UPDATE: The call came in at approximately 5:47 p.m. Friday evening.
Local 4’s Ryan Risky spotted multiple shell casings on the scene.
According to Davenport Police, it has been confirmed that one victim received a gunshot wound.
Local 4 News is the only station on the scene of a shots fired incident at the 2200 block of 46th Street, near North Pine Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Davenport.
The call came in just before 6 p.m.
According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, a man may have suffered a gunshot wound.
