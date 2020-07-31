Police respond to shots fired incident in Davenport

A heavy police presence responded to the scene of a shots fired incident at the 2200 block of 46th Street, near North Pine Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Davenport, just before 6 p.m. Friday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The call came in at approximately 5:47 p.m. Friday evening.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky spotted multiple shell casings on the scene.

According to Davenport Police, it has been confirmed that one victim received a gunshot wound.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is the only station on the scene of a shots fired incident at the 2200 block of 46th Street, near North Pine Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Davenport.

The call came in just before 6 p.m.

According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, a man may have suffered a gunshot wound.

We’re currently working to confirm that information and will provide updates when available.

