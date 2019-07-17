Police respond to standoff in Bettendorf

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One woman was taken to the hospital after a police standoff in Bettendorf early Wednesday morning.

Bettendorf and Davenport Police responded to the Ramada Inn on Utica Ridge Road at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, after getting a call from a woman saying she was being held against her will by gunpoint.

Officers say they eventually entered the room after negotiating, and found the woman by herself.

Police say the 27-year-old from East Alton, Illinois was suffering from drug-induced hallucinations. They won’t identify her until family is notified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story