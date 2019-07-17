Police respond to standoff in Bettendorf

One woman was taken to the hospital after a police standoff in Bettendorf early Wednesday morning.

Bettendorf and Davenport Police responded to the Ramada Inn on Utica Ridge Road at 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, after getting a call from a woman saying she was being held against her will by gunpoint.

Officers say they eventually entered the room after negotiating, and found the woman by herself.

Police say the 27-year-old from East Alton, Illinois was suffering from drug-induced hallucinations. They won’t identify her until family is notified.