Police respond to tree on top of truck

Emergency crews respond to an SUV involved in a collision with the tree off I-280 near the Kimberly Road exit. No one was found near the vehicle. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle is now on the scene and police are questioning him. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

UPDATE: According to Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies, the car was involved in a collision with the tree. No one was found near the vehicle. Authorities are still looking for the driver. The entire inside of the car is destroyed apart from the driver’s seat and area.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are responding to a tree on top of a truck on Tuesday morning off I-280 near the Kimberly Road exit.

It is unclear whether the car collided with the tree.

