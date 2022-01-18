Police respond to two gunfire scenes within minutes late Tuesday

Davenport Police responded to two different gunfire scenes within minutes of each other late Tuesday.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived in the area of the 2000 and 2200 blocks of West 49th Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Police found at least one casing in the area, where a crime-scene technician took photos.
About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of West 17th and Warren streets, where an ambulance transported at least one person from the scene. Neighbors told our Local 4 News team someone was injured, and we are working to confirm that with police.
We do not know whether police have a suspect for either scene.