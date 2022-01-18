Police respond to two gunfire scenes within minutes late Tuesday

A crime-scene technician photographs a casing after a report of gunfire on the 2000-2200 block s of West 49th Street, Davenport, late Tuesday. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Davenport Police responded to two different gunfire scenes within minutes of each other late Tuesday.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers arrived in the area of the 2000 and 2200 blocks of West 49th Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Police found at least one casing in the area, where a crime-scene technician took photos.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of West 17th and Warren streets, where an ambulance transported at least one person from the scene. Neighbors told our Local 4 News team someone was injured, and we are working to confirm that with police.

Police investigate a report of gunfire in the area of West 17th and Warren Streets, Davenport, late Tuesday. (photo by Mike Colón.)

We do not know whether police have a suspect for either scene. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they are available.

Davenport Police are in the 2000 to 2200 blocks of W. 49th St., where they have found at least one shell casing after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/nFefNcysng — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 19, 2022