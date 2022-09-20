On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a police release Monday. A short time later, officers were advised a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at Genesis Hospital. The victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Initial investigation indicates a possible disturbance inside the business proceeded into the parking lot when the shots fired occurred, police said.

No other damage or injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time