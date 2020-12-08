Police responding to report of gunfire near Kimberly Mart

Police investigate a report of gunfire near Kimberly Mart in the 1700 block of East Kimberly Road on December 8, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Police say the shots were outside and there were no victims at the scene or that have gone to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department is responding to a report of gunfire near Kimberly Mart in the 1700 block of East Kimberly Road.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

Police are also looking around the mini strip mall and the restaurant nearby.

