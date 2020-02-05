Man flees after U.S. Bank robbery in Davenport

UPDATE Davenport Police have confirmed the robbery in the U.S. Bank on 3600 N Division St., Davenport.

The police responded to the incident around 10:47 a.m.

A white male wearing a dark coat and a dark hat with sunglasses entered the bank and approached an employee demanding money claiming that he had a weapon, although, no weapon was displayed.

The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125. To submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile

app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

