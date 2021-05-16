Police: Restaurant manager stole $9,000-plus from safe, drawers

A 22-year-old Moline man is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court after police say he stole more than $9,000 from a local restaurant where he was a manager.

Bryce Masias faces a felony charge of second-degree theft after he was arrested Saturday on a warrant. Second-degree theft carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of $750 to $7,500.

About 10 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020, Masias was one of the managers at Culver’s, 5320 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say he bagged up all of the money from the safe and drawers, took off his work shirt and laid it on a desk, then reportedly handed keys to an employee and said he was quitting.

Masias left the restaurant with $9,492. The theft was recorded on video.

Masias, who has been released on his own recognizance, is set for court on June 10.