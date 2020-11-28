Police retrieve casings – and hot chocolate – after gunfire Saturday

Officers on the scene of gunfire, where casings were retrieved, got some special thanks Saturday afternoon from children in the area.

Police were on the scene in the 2700 block of 47th Street, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 2:30 p.m. Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

Police gathered shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported. Witnesses said the suspects may have left in a vehicle.

Just before officers left the scene, two children brought them hot chocolate to thank them.

