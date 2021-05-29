Police retrieve gun casings Saturday night

Davenport Police were in the area of Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, shortly after 7:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of gunfire.

Officers at the scene said they found three casings in the general area near the stadium close to the 700 block of Beiderbecke Drive. At least three squad cars and a crime-scene unit were at the scene.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Heavy police presence in the area of 700 Beiderbecke Dr., Davenport. Police are searching the area. pic.twitter.com/e6NCdHLEcs — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 30, 2021