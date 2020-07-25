Police reveal new details regarding teen missing since June 12

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office is still working to locate a Princeton teen who has been missing for more than a month.

Jasmine Rae Pickett, 14, was last seen at her home between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m. on Friday, June 12 before being reported missing by family.

According to an update from police, Pickett was wearing black Nike slides and has been known to frequently carry around an olive green wallet with the letter “J” on it.

Pickett is 5’1″, weighs 110 pounds, has dirty blonde hair with teal tips and blue-green eyes.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Pickett. They ask that anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts contact them at 815-875-3344.