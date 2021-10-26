Police: Road-rage incident involved gun Tuesday afternoon

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Two vehicles ended up in a yard Tuesday afternoon in Davenport after a road-rage incident that reportedly involved a gun. (photo by Linda Cook.)

A two-vehicle chase that reportedly involved road rage and a gun ended in a Davenport yard Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was in custody right after the incident – first reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street – that ended on Columbia Court, Davenport. A gun was displayed during what officers called a road-rage incident, police said.

When our Local 4 News crew – the only station at the scene – arrived, police were inspecting two vehicles. One, a black SUV, had crashed into a shrub close to a home. The other, a white Kia, sat in the yard with its doors open.

People ran from both vehicles, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were interviewing four people possibly connected to the incident, police told Local 4 News.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories