Police: Road-rage incident involved gun Tuesday afternoon

A two-vehicle chase that reportedly involved road rage and a gun ended in a Davenport yard Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was in custody right after the incident – first reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street – that ended on Columbia Court, Davenport. A gun was displayed during what officers called a road-rage incident, police said.

When our Local 4 News crew – the only station at the scene – arrived, police were inspecting two vehicles. One, a black SUV, had crashed into a shrub close to a home. The other, a white Kia, sat in the yard with its doors open.

People ran from both vehicles, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were interviewing four people possibly connected to the incident, police told Local 4 News.

Heavy police presence on Columbia Court, Davenport, where a 2-car chase ended. Officers at the scene said it involved a road rage incident where a gun was displayed. The incident began shortly after 3 pm Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Ol5Jdlz7tG — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) October 26, 2021