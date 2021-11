Police were in the area of 15th and Fillmore streets, Davenport, after a report of gunfire in the area Thursday night. (photo by Kalani Bowles.)

Officers found casings in the area of West 15th and Fillmore streets in Davenport about 9 p.m. Thursday after gunfire in the area.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw police mark multiple casings in the street, where they found at least five. Officers also searched nearby parked cars for damage.

Squad cars blocked off the area while neighbors gathered outside.

Police said there were no injuries.

